Police: Hudson Falls driver crossed into lane of tractor-trailer

FORT ANN — A Hudson Falls man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with a head injury after a crash Thursday night involving his Ford F-150 pickup truck and an oncoming tractor-trailer on Route 4, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup was driven by Vincent E. Brown, 37, of Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Police said he was heading north when he crossed out of his lane into the path of a tractor-trailer heading south.

The crash occurred just north of the village of Fort Ann.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Mubark B. Elnimari, 45, of 21st Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois, told deputies that he was traveling south when he collided with the pickup. He said the pickup crossed into his lane.

Brown was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with possible serious injuries including a head injury, according to police.

Elnimari was not hurt.

Murphy said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.

A portion of Route 4 was closed for just over two hours while the accident scene was being cleared.

