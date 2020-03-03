Police: Hiker autopsy inconclusive; police release more details

The mountains had extensive amounts of new snow as of early Sunday and the men, hiking in snowshoes, were breaking trail with snowshoes in about 3 feet of new snow, Fleishman said.

The friend told police that Nichols reported getting too warm and took off layers of clothes, but hypothermia seemed to set in quickly and Nichols was slowing down significantly as they tried to make their way out of the woods.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

At some point, they became "disoriented," which didn't help their efforts to get out of the woods.

"They walked out as far as they could but he was failing and became unconscious," she said. "He (the friend) tried CPR for quite a while."

When forest rangers made it to the men's location, Nichols was not breathing and did not have a pulse. His body was removed from the woods Monday morning.

Police did not say how far from the trailhead the men were at that point.

Nichols was a 2016 Glens Falls High graduate and avid hiker and skier, who had hiked more than 20 of the High Peaks.

He also had attended SUNY Adirondack, and worked at both Gore Mountain and West Mountain ski centers.