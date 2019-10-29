MALTA — A Greenwich man was jailed last week for allegedly driving a vehicle with a fake inspection sticker and having prescription drugs without a prescription, authorities said.
John D. Petteys Jr., 25, was stopped for speeding on the Northway around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23, and state troopers noticed the vehicle he was driving had a fake inspection sticker, according to State Police.
Petteys refused to cooperate with troopers, and when searched was found to have the prescription opioid painkiller Buprenorphine without a prescription, police said.
He was charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
Records show he had been released as of Tuesday.
