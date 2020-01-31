Police: Greenwich man charged with felony

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man has been charged with felony criminal contempt after he was found to have violated an order of protection, police said.

Patrick L. Saunders, 34, of Mahaffy Road, was charged after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Probation Department, authorities said.

Saunders was found to have violated a no-contact order of protection in early January, and because he has a prior criminal contempt conviction, the charge that was filed rose to the felony level.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

Sheriff's Investigator Matt Ashton and Deputy Jason Diamond handled the case.

