GALWAY — Police have identified the man who died in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 29 as a 43-year-old Greenfield man.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Ronald W. George Jr. was heading south on Middle Grove Road around 9:45 a.m. when he passed through a stop sign at Route 29 and crashed into woods.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

George was the only person in the vehicle, and police are looking into what caused him to lose control of it.

