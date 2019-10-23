{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man faces three felonies for allegedly lying to receive more than $3,000 worth of public assistance, police said.

Ralph A. Krueger, 67, was charged after the Washington County Department of Social Services and Washington County Sheriff's Office determined he filed forms that contained false information to receive $3,469 in benefits to which he wasn't entitled, authorities said.

That resulted in charges of grand larceny, welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Krueger was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

Sheriff's investigators Greg Danio and Jennifer Noble handled the case, assisted by the Department of Social Services.

