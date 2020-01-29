Police: Glens Falls woman stole thousands from pretzel shop

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman faces two felonies for allegedly stealing more than $7,000 from the Auntie Anne's Pretzels shop in Aviation Mall while she worked there, according to State Police.

Breann K. Barros, 27, was charged after a two-week investigation into allegations that $7,102 was taken from the shop over the past few months, records show.

Barros was stealing more than $100 per day during some workdays by taking cash and then entering false refunds into the store's cash register to cover up for the missing money, police said. The company noticed financial issues in the store's receipts earlier this month, and notified State Police.

Barros was charged with felony counts of grand larceny and falsifying business records, according to police records.

She was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

