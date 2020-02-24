Police: Glens Falls woman stole $80,000 from employer

WILTON — State Police have arrested a Glens Falls woman for allegedly stealing $80,000 from her employer.

Michelle Marlow, 47, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony, for allegedly misusing a commercial credit card issued by her employer to make purchases of household items and gift cards at Lowe's Home Improvement and Home Depot stores in Wilton, according to State Police.

State Police did not identify Marlow's employer.

She was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in state prison.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

