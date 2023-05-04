QUEENSBURY — A 25-year-old Glens Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday evening after police said she was driving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, on Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., Maria L. Dulisse, was observed by a Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officer driving a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Captiva in the area of West Mountain Road in the town of Queensbury.

Police said the officer was able to stop the vehicle on Shallow Creek Road and Dulisse was arrested without incident, but was also allegedly in possession of a large quantity of crack cocaine.

She was taken to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, where she was processed and charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as several misdemeanor charges, including driving with a suspended license.