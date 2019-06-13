{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was charged with a felony weapon count Tuesday after he allegedly threatened another man with a chair during an argument, police said.

Anthony E. Potter, 19, of Traver Street, was arrested shortly after the Tuesday morning confrontation at his home, according to Glens Falls Police.

Potter allegedly picked up a metal chair and threatened to use it as a weapon against a male acquaintance, which resulted in a misdemeanor menacing charge and felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, police records show. No injuries were reported.

Potter was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and sent to Warren County Jail. Glens Falls Police Officer William Holmes made the arrest.

