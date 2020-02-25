Police: Glens Falls man violated court order

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was jailed Sunday for allegedly violating an order of protect and damaging another person's property, according to Glens Falls Police.

Cody J. Yousey, 23, was arrested on warrants issued last fall in Glens Falls City Court, records show.

He was accused of violating an order of protection and damaging property in Glens Falls last September. Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said he was accused of sending numerous "harassing" text messages in violation of the order.

Yousey was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt and criminal mischief, police records show.

He was sent to Warren County Jail after his arrest, but had been released as of early Monday.

