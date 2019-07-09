{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was jailed late Monday for allegedly threatening another man with a baseball bat during an argument, police said.

Scott W. LaRock, 53, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing for a confrontation on McDonald Street around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Glens Falls Police.

No injuries were reported but LaRock is accused of raising the bat over his head toward the man.

LaRock was also charged with misdemeanor menacing, police records show.

He was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment Tuesday in City Court. Glens Falls Police Officer Zack Tanner made the arrest.

