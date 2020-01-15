Police: Glens Falls man raped 14-year-old while free in arson case

QUEENSBURY — A 20-year-old Glens Falls man faces rape and criminal sexual act charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl while he was free on his own recognizance on an arson charge.

Anthony J. M. Hart was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Glens Falls Police Department, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The girl was too young to legally consent to sexual contact, and there were no allegations that Hart physically forced her to have sex.

Hart was accused of raping the girl on Dec. 30, and the incident was reported to police on Jan. 3, police said.

He had been released from Warren County Jail weeks earlier, days after his Nov. 7 arrest on a fourth-degree arson charge for allegedly setting fire to a vacant home on Route 9 in Queensbury.

In that case, he was accused of torching a home next to the former Leo's Lobster restaurant near the Lake George town line.

Hart was staying in a cabin at the King Hendrick Motel across the highway at the time, where he had been placed by the Warren County Department of Social Services when seeking temporary assistance after coming to the area from Schenectady.