GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has been charged with illegally selling prescription drugs earlier this year, police said.

Stephen D. Jordon, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for an alleged sale of Suboxone in Glens Falls, court records show.

Suboxone is a drug used by opioid addicts, and a black market has developed for it.

Jordon was arrested by Glens Falls Police, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail

