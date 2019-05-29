GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has been charged with illegally selling prescription drugs earlier this year, police said.
Stephen D. Jordon, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for an alleged sale of Suboxone in Glens Falls, court records show.
Suboxone is a drug used by opioid addicts, and a black market has developed for it.
Jordon was arrested by Glens Falls Police, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail
