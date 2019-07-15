{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A Glens Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Hadlock Pond Road on Saturday night, according to police.

Jason A. Lemery, 42, was pulled over just before 6 p.m. for unspecified traffic violations.

Washington County sheriff's officers determined that Lemery was intoxicated and driving without a license and had at least two prior DWI convictions, which led to felony counts of DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving without an ignition interlock device and ticketed for refusing a breath test, police said in a news release.

Lemery was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

Sheriff's Deputy Matt Jackson made the arrest.

