GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls an was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a child, police said.
Jon J. Ricketts, 34, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by Glens Falls Police, authorities said.
He was accused of having sexual contact with a child he knows who is under the age of 11.
Glens Falls Police asked anyone with information in the case contact them at 518-761-3840.
Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold and Detective Sgt. Kyle Diamond handled the case.
