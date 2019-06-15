{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls an was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a child, police said.

Jon J. Ricketts, 34, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by Glens Falls Police, authorities said.

He was accused of having sexual contact with a child he knows who is under the age of 11.

Glens Falls Police asked anyone with information in the case contact them at 518-761-3840.

Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold and Detective Sgt. Kyle Diamond handled the case.

