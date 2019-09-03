{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A woman from Gansevoort faces multiple charges after she was found to be driving under the influence of drugs Sunday night on Traver Road after a crash a short time earlier, according to State Police.

Jaimee L. Mosher, 42, was pulled over just after 9:30 p.m. after State Police spotted her using an electronic device while driving, and driving erratically, records show. She was later linked to a minor crash that happened a short time earlier. No injuries were reported.

Mosher was found to be driving under the influence of drugs, and with a suspended or revoked license, records show.

That led to a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and misdemeanor counts for driving without an ignition interlock device because of a prior alcohol-related conviction, according to the State Police public information website.

Mosher was released, pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

