WILTON — A woman from Gansevoort faces multiple charges after she was found to be driving under the influence of drugs Sunday night on Traver Road after a crash a short time earlier, according to State Police.
Jaimee L. Mosher, 42, was pulled over just after 9:30 p.m. after State Police spotted her using an electronic device while driving, and driving erratically, records show. She was later linked to a minor crash that happened a short time earlier. No injuries were reported.
Mosher was found to be driving under the influence of drugs, and with a suspended or revoked license, records show.
That led to a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and misdemeanor counts for driving without an ignition interlock device because of a prior alcohol-related conviction, according to the State Police public information website.
Mosher was released, pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.