Police: Gansevoort man faces felony
Police: Gansevoort man faces felony

MOREAU -- A Gansevoort man was charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Route 9 on Tuesday, police records show.

Patrick J. Disbrow, 38, was arrested after an 8:02 p.m. traffic stop for an unspecified violation, according to State Police.

He was found to be driving despite a license that has been suspended more than 10 times, which led to a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.

Disbrow was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

