Police: Gansevoort man charged with felony
WILTON — A Gansevoort man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated late Monday, police records show.

Eric J. Buell, 36, was stopped on Ballard Road near Exit 16 around 11:45 p.m. by State Police, the agency's public information website showed.

He was found to be drunk, with a prior DWI conviction that resulted in the charges that were filed being elevated to a felony, records show.

Buell was also found to be in possession of unspecified drugs, and was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.

Buell was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

