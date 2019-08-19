SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Four people were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in a two-car crash on Route 9 Monday morning, South Glens Falls Police said.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Stewart Avenue in front of St. Michael the Archangel Church.
South Glens Falls Police Sgt. Todd Moulthrop said a northbound vehicle stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross, while two southbound vehicles — a gray Hyundai Accent and a blue Nissan Versa — failed to stop, resulting in the Versa rear-ending the Accent.
According to Moulthrop, four people were transported from the scene3, complaining of pain, but none with serious injuries. The pedestrian was not struck.
The identities of the drivers and passengers were not released.
Traffic was slowed along Route 9 for cleanup and to remove a heavily damaged vehicle from the scene.
Moreau EMS, South Glens Falls Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
