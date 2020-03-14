Police: Fort Ann man sexually abused child for years

FORT ANN -- A West Fort Ann man was jailed Thursday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy repeatedly over a period of three years, authorities said.

Dennis E. Cutter, 69, was arrested after an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation into allegations he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, officials said.

Cutter was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony that is the state's weightiest sex charge. It is punishable by up to life in state prison, and is filed when a person repeatedly rapes or sodomizes a child over a period of time.

The charge was filed after an investigation that began earlier this month when a boy with whom Cutter was acquainted disclosed that he had been sexually abused.

Investigators then determined that Cutter had groomed the child over a period of years before sexually abusing him hundreds of times over the past three years. Cutter made admissions when questioned, according to authorities.

