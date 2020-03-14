You are the owner of this article.
Police: Fort Ann man sexually abused child for years
FORT ANN -- A West Fort Ann man was jailed Thursday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy repeatedly over a period of three years, authorities said.

Dennis E. Cutter, 69, was arrested after an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation into allegations he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, officials said.

Cutter was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony that is the state's weightiest sex charge. It is punishable by up to life in state prison, and is filed when a person repeatedly rapes or sodomizes a child over a period of time.

The charge was filed after an investigation that began earlier this month when a boy with whom Cutter was acquainted disclosed that he had been sexually abused.

Investigators then determined that Cutter had groomed the child over a period of years before sexually abusing him hundreds of times over the past three years. Cutter made admissions when questioned, according to authorities.

The investigation is continuing, as police are looking into whether any of the boy's caregivers should be charged for not halting the alleged abuse. They had no reason to believe there

Cutter was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail, as no bail can be set on the justice court level on predatory sexual assault against a child.

The charge is punishable by up to 25-years-to-life in state prison.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

