Police: Fort Ann crash still under investigation; drivers identified

FORT ANN — Police are continuing to investigate what led up to a crash involving a tractor-trailer along state Route 4 on Thursday that sent a Fort Edward man to the hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of the roadway for an extended period.

Aaron T. Wall, 46, was driving a pickup truck southbound on Route 4 near state Route 149 at around 1:32 p.m. when he crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer hauling wood chips that was heading in the same direction, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor-trailer driver, 73-year-old Larry T. Crosby of Carlisle, was heading in the same direction, but slowed for traffic in front of him, police said.

Wall was trapped for an extended period, but was eventually freed by fire and rescue personnel.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center by Fort Ann EMS with serious internal and leg injuries. A medical helicopter was requested, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

Crosby did not suffer any injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash, including if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to a news release.

Fire departments from Fort Ann, West Fort Ann, Kingsbury and Fort Edward were all on scene. State police also provided assistance at the scene.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

