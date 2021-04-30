Police: Former Lake George student threatened to harm students

LAKE GEORGE — An 18-year-old former Lake George student has been arrested after police said he made a threat to harm students, which caused the junior-senior high school to shift to remote instruction on Friday.
Gavin M. Cohen, 18, of 1 Old Military Road, has been charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat.
The district said it received the threat on Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik said in a news release that the district brought the matter to the attention of the Warren County Sheriff's Office immediately. She said school administration, the school resource officer and the Sheriff’s Office worked overnight to make sure students and staff were safe.
“I also want to thank those individuals who brought the threat to our attention. I want to take this time to remind you and our children if they see something that isn’t right, say something. Every adult in our district will support our children in disclosing suspicious, dangerous or harmful information; safety is our No. 1 priority,” Rutnik said in a news release.
After-school activities were set to proceed as normal and the junior-senior high school will return to in-person learning again on Monday morning.
Rutnik said the district will enforce zero tolerance toward any person who makes threats to harm anyone in the district.
“We take these situations very seriously and remind the public that making such a threat is a Class D felony,” she said.
There was no threat to the elementary school.
The Sheriff’s Office provided additional patrols at the junior-senior high school and elementary school on Friday out of an abundance of caution, police said.
Cohen was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Lake George Town Court on Thursday. The court issued stay away orders of protection.
The investigation and arrest was handled by the Warren County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit.