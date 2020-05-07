Police: Fisherman found dead in Battenkill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SALEM — A Shushan man who was fishing Wednesday afternoon in the Battenkill was found deceased according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called at 4:31 p.m. to the river near county Route 61 in Shushan for a possible drowning.

A male was recovered from the water and was later identified as William Rose, 78, of 110 Hickory Hill Road of Shushan. Rose was pronounced dead at the scene and a preliminary investigating found his death to be accidental. Rose was fishing at the time of his death, police said.

The investigation remains open at this time and is being handled by Investigator Noble and Deputy Riche and Greene.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Salem Volunteer Fire Department and Salem Rescue Squad as well as Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 1