UPDATED: Police, first responders deal with fatal crash in Argyle
UPDATED: Police, first responders deal with fatal crash in Argyle

{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Police and first responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 40 where at least one person was killed and another seriously hurt early Tuesday.

The crash was reported near the Auction Barn restaurant around 8:45 a.m. Initial scanner reports indicated as many as four people were injured. Firefighters from Argyle, Greenwich and Middle Falls were called to the scene, along with Argyle Rescue Squad.

Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell said one person was killed and another seriously hurt. He said how the crash occurred was still under investigation, and sheriff's officers were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Names of those involved were not released, and Winchell said more information will be released later Tuesday. Auction Barn was still open as of mid-morning.

Roads were getting slick around the region by early morning as snow began to stick on pavement. Other crashes were reported Tuesday morning on the Northway in Moreau and Upper Sherman Avenue in Queensbury.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

