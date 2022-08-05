Police find body of missing Cambridge woman

SCHAGHTICOKE — The body of a missing Cambridge woman was discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday.
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle of missing 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis on Route 114 in the town of Schaghticoke. After a state police K-9 searched the area, human remains were discovered a short distance from the car, according to a news release.
On Friday, police confirmed the remains belonged to Deangelis, who was reported missing by her family after she didn't return home on July 29.
The investigation into her death is ongoing, but state police do not believe that it is suspicious, nor that there is any associated threat to the public, according to the news release.