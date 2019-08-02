SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau man who damaged a police patrol car during a fight with officers last week has been charged with a felony, police said.
Dilgit Singh, 39, was initially charged with several misdemeanors after the July 26 fracas that began when South Glens Falls Police tried to arrest him for shoplifting at Hannaford on Saratoga Avenue, officials said.
South Glens Falls Police said he tried to hit officers and spit at them, and when he was taken into custody damaged a patrol car. That damage initially led to a misdemeanor criminal mischief count, but when a repair estimate was gotten, it surpassed the threshold for felony criminal mischief, police said.
The dent repair was estimated to cost over $1,500, so Singh was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, police said.
He has been released, pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
