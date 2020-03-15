Police: Felon had cocaine when stopped on Northway

WILTON — A parolee from Albany County was jailed Saturday afternoon after he was pulled over on the Northway and found to have cocaine, then lied to police about who he was, authorities said.

Anibal J. Sierra-Lind, 30, of Watervliet, was stopped in the northbound lanes near Exit 16 for an unspecified traffic violation, according to State Police.

He was found to be driving with a suspended license, and a search turned up a quantity of cocaine, records show.

Sierra-Lind was also found to be wanted on a parole violation warrant, as he is on parole for a 2016 felony drug conviction in Albany County. He also has a prior felony conviction for attempted gang assault in Rensselaer County in 2011, state corrections records show.

Lind was charged Saturday with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor criminal impersonation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use a ignition interlock device, according to the State Police public information website.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

