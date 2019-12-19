Police: Essex County woman identified as crash victim

LAKE PLACID — An Essex County woman, who was a passenger in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, during winter weather conditions on state Route 86, has been identified by State Police.

At about 1:51 p.m., Susan P. Apelt, 64, of Jay was traveling eastbound with her husband, Richard R. Apelt, 73, when the vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle operated by Caroline M. Kessell, 19, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, police said.

State Police investigate fatal crash on Route 86 outside Lake Placid One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on state Route 86 northeast of Lake Placid.

Police said, Susan Apelt was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

State Police Troop B spokesperson Jennifer Fleishman said the collision was weather related, according to an Adirondack Daily Enterprise report.

According to police, Richard Apelt was transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at CVPH in Plattsburgh with a head injury. Kessell was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

