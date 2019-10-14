HUDSON FALLS -- A Fort Edward man was charged with grand larceny on Friday for allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from the store where he worked, police said.
Paitin A. Dubois, 21, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for allegedly stealing cigarettes, food and lottery tickets while working at Cumberland Farms on Main Street, according to Hudson Falls Police.
Store management noticed missing items during an inventory, determining 345 packs of cigarettes were missing, and that Dubois had stolen about $3,852 in merchandise while working, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
The items were taken during a three-day period while he worked the overnight shift alone, police said.
Dubois was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gaulin made the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.