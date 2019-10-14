{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS -- A Fort Edward man was charged with grand larceny on Friday for allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from the store where he worked, police said.

Paitin A. Dubois, 21, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for allegedly stealing cigarettes, food and lottery tickets while working at Cumberland Farms on Main Street, according to Hudson Falls Police.

Store management noticed missing items during an inventory, determining 345 packs of cigarettes were missing, and that Dubois had stolen about $3,852 in merchandise while working, authorities said.

The items were taken during a three-day period while he worked the overnight shift alone, police said.

Dubois was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gaulin made the arrest.

