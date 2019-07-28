{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE -- A Corinth man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a utility pole on Route 9N early Sunday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash near Diamond Point Road just after 12 a.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Dylan R. Hadley, 26, was determined to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court. Sheriff's Patrol Officer Donnie Long handled the case.

