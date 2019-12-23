Police: Drunken driver hit house in Moreau
Police: Drunken driver hit house in Moreau

MOREAU — A Saratoga County woman faces charges after she drove into a house while driving drunk Saturday night, police said.

Bobbi B. Fitzgerald, 34, of Middle Grove, was arrested after she slammed into a vacant home on Route 9 just before midnight Saturday, according to State Police. No injuries were reported but the house sustained some damage.

Troopers determined she was drunk, and a breath test found her blood alcohol content to be 0.26 percent, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, police said in a news release.

Fitzgerald was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released, pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

