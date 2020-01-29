Police: Drunken driver had 0.34 BAC

GREENWICH -- A Hoosick Falls man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated one night last week after he was found to have a blood alcohol content more than four times the threshold for intoxication, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan W. Callahan, 40, was stopped on Route 372 around 6 p.m. after a state trooper spotted him veering out of his lane, State Police said in a news release.

Police determined he appeared intoxicated, and a breath test found his BAC was 0.34 percent, more than four times the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, authorities said.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI and released pending prosecution in Greenwich Town Court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1