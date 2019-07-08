STILLWATER — A woman driving a boat drunk crashed into a tied-up boat on Saratoga Lake Sunday, causing a serious injury for an occupant of the moored boat, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.
The boat driver, Sara M. Savoca, 34, of Waterford, was arrested on one felony and three misdemeanor charges.
She faces a felony charge of vehicular assault in the second degree, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating a vessel while intoxicated, operating a vessel while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, and reckless operation of a vessel.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident at 6:49 p.m. Sunday. They said Savoca drove her boat into a boat that was tied up in the Sandy Bar area of the lake. An occupant of the moored boat suffered a serious hand injury and was taken to Albany Medical Center.
Savoca was released with an appearance ticket to Stillwater Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.