STILLWATER — A woman driving a boat drunk crashed into a tied-up boat on Saratoga Lake Sunday, causing a serious injury for an occupant of the moored boat, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boat driver, Sara M. Savoca, 34, of Waterford, was arrested on one felony and three misdemeanor charges.

She faces a felony charge of vehicular assault in the second degree, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating a vessel while intoxicated, operating a vessel while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, and reckless operation of a vessel.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident at 6:49 p.m. Sunday. They said Savoca drove her boat into a boat that was tied up in the Sandy Bar area of the lake. An occupant of the moored boat suffered a serious hand injury and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Savoca was released with an appearance ticket to Stillwater Town Court.

