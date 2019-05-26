GRANVILLE – An unlicensed driver drinking alcohol with a child in his car was charged with felony DWI Saturday after police pulled him over.
State police said they saw him drinking in his car while driving on Route 40 in Granville.
Richard A. Thompson, 54, of Granville, was arrested on two felonies — aggravated DWI because he did not have a valid license, and aggravated DWI because there was a child in his car, and a traffic infraction of drinking while operating a motor vehicle.
He was also charged with misdemeanor DWI. Police said it was his first offense.
Thompson on Route 40 in Granville at 8:18 p.m. Saturday night. He was given an appearance ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.