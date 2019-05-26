{{featured_button_text}}
State Police Blotter
MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

GRANVILLE – An unlicensed driver drinking alcohol with a child in his car was charged with felony DWI Saturday after police pulled him over.

State police said they saw him drinking in his car while driving on Route 40 in Granville.

Richard A. Thompson, 54, of Granville, was arrested on two felonies — aggravated DWI because he did not have a valid license, and aggravated DWI because there was a child in his car, and a traffic infraction of drinking while operating a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with misdemeanor DWI. Police said it was his first offense.

Thompson on Route 40 in Granville at 8:18 p.m. Saturday night. He was given an appearance ticket.

