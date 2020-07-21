Police: Driver who fell asleep caused Fort Ann crash
Police: Driver who fell asleep caused Fort Ann crash

FORT ANN — A driver falling asleep was the cause of a head-on crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Route 4.

The accident happened at about 12:10 p.m. just north of the intersection with Route 22.

State Police said Clarence F. Bernhardt, 72, of Whitehall, was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck north on Route 4 when he crossed the double yellow line. Bernhardt struck a 2009 Hyundai sedan driven by Jenna Fantasia, 19, of Bomoseen, Vermont.

Bernhardt told police that he had fallen asleep before the collision. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fantasia was transported via helicopter to Albany Medical Center and is in serious condition, police said.

Bernhardt was ticketed for the accident.

