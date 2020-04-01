Police: Driver seriously injured in tractor-trailer rollover in Northumberland
NORTHUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his rig went off the road and overturned while traveling southbound on Route 32 South, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The operator, a 65-year-old Albany man, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter following the 10:12 a.m. crash. The driver was not identified pending notification of family. 

Police said the tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned, closing the roadway for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Wilton EMS, Schuylerville Fire Department and state officials.

