GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated early Saturday after he was pulled over and found to have a blood alcohol content triple the threshold for DWI, police said.
Joseph M. Cummings, 34, was stopped on Harrison Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
A breath test showed he had a BAC of 0.24 percent, which is triple the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, police said.
He was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer Brad Murphy made the arrest.
