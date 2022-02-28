 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Driver fled after fatally striking pedestrian in South Glens Falls

Car-pedestrian fatality in South Glens Falls

A vehicle hit and killed 67-year-old Paul Trombley at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said. The driver left the scene, which has prompted an ongoing investigation. This shows Saratoga Avenue looking north near where it connects with Main and Fifth streets, the site of the incident.  

 Drew Wardle, The Post-Star

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said Monday afternoon. 

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a call about the incident at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the agency said in a news release.

Moreau EMS, the South Glens Falls Fire Department, Glens Falls police and Saratoga County deputies all responded to the scene where 67-year-od Paul Trombley was found dead on Main Street, the news release stated.

It was determined that Trombley was a victim of a hit-and-run incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle that struck Trombley is believed to be a dark-colored compact SUV and was headed northbound at the time of the crash, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the car is believed to have front-end damage.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Matt Kavanagh at 518-885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.

The Sheriff's Pffice is being assisted in the investigation by the South Glens Falls Police Department. 

This is the second vehicle-pedestrian fatality to happen within the span of a month in the area.

On Feb. 6, a driver took the life of 71-year-old Nina Dever during the early hours of the morning. It was originally stated to be a hit-and-run, but police later said that was not the case. While on the way to work, a 41-year-old Stony Creek man hit Dever on Broad Street in Glens Falls, according to police.

Police have said the Feb. 6 in Glens Falls call came in originally as a hit-and-run by an eyewitness, reporting that a black truck hit Dever and subsequently left the scene. It was later determined that the Stony Creek man remained on the scene. 

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Ukraine crisis hits home in Hartford

Ukraine crisis hits home in Hartford

A Hartford High School graduate started a rehabilitation center in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1998. Now she finds herself in a bomb shelter as Russia invades the capital.

