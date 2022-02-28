Police: Driver fled after fatally striking pedestrian in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said Monday afternoon.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a call about the incident at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the agency said in a news release.

Moreau EMS, the South Glens Falls Fire Department, Glens Falls police and Saratoga County deputies all responded to the scene where 67-year-od Paul Trombley was found dead on Main Street, the news release stated.

It was determined that Trombley was a victim of a hit-and-run incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle that struck Trombley is believed to be a dark-colored compact SUV and was headed northbound at the time of the crash, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the car is believed to have front-end damage.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Matt Kavanagh at 518-885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.

The Sheriff's Pffice is being assisted in the investigation by the South Glens Falls Police Department.

This is the second vehicle-pedestrian fatality to happen within the span of a month in the area.

On Feb. 6, a driver took the life of 71-year-old Nina Dever during the early hours of the morning. It was originally stated to be a hit-and-run, but police later said that was not the case. While on the way to work, a 41-year-old Stony Creek man hit Dever on Broad Street in Glens Falls, according to police.

Police have said the Feb. 6 in Glens Falls call came in originally as a hit-and-run by an eyewitness, reporting that a black truck hit Dever and subsequently left the scene. It was later determined that the Stony Creek man remained on the scene.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.