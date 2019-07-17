{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Divers from multiple police agencies are searching Hovey Pond this week for evidence in a criminal case while also taking part in a training exercise.

Warren County Sheriff's Office and State Police divers spent a second day at the pond Tuesday, after starting what was described as a combine training effort/search on Monday.

Police would not elaborate as to what they were looking for, but said it was possible evidence in a criminal case. Four divers were in the water Tuesday morning.

There was no word as to how long the effort would continue. The park remained open during the search.

