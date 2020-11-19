Police determine no foul play in Feeder Canal drowning

Det. Jeffrey Gaulin reviewed the case with Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan and Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris on July 29 and they determined no criminal charges were warranted and the cause of death was accidental drowning.

An autopsy performed on July 30 revealed no signs of foul play.

Juanita Haseltine told police on Aug. 4 she had a couple of leads and would go to State Police or the FBI, if necessary.

A neighbor told police that, on July 24, she was walking with her granddaughter west on the bike path behind the ice cream shop.

She said Haseltine and another man were riding west toward Warren Street. Then, a few minutes later, they came back heading east. Then they stopped near the water tower and laid their bikes down.

While she was walking by with her granddaughter, she said she heard Brent Haseltine make a comment to the other man that the large package was coming and being delivered today.

Police interviewed Tim Harvey on Nov. 22. In what was described as an emotional interview, Harvey said he was with Brent before the drowning near Cumberland Farms. He said they went back to Haseltine's house, where Haseltine was supposed to be picked up by Tim Harvey's cousin, Mark Harvey.