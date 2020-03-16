Police departments change practices amid virus concerns

Numerous local police agencies have taken steps in recent days to limit personal contact between personnel and the public, trying to balance public safety with keeping employees safe.
The safety steps have included unofficial edicts in a number of agencies to only make vehicle traffic stops when absolutely necessary, ignoring minor traffic offenses for the time being, to lessen contact with potentially ill people.
Anyone with an emergency is still being advised to call 911, and dispatchers and officers will respond to emergency calls. Those calling dispatchers for assistance are urged to report whether anyone at their location is ill.
But the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Saratoga Springs Police Department have closed their public lobbies until further notice, and most police agencies were recommending that people with non-emergency issues call ahead to check if services will be available during the outbreak.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the lobby at the Queensbury station's office is locked, so those who visit will have to use a phone on the wall at the front door to communicate with staff.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his department was working on operational changes as of Monday, which will include halting of training and pistol permit and Civil Office activity, such as evictions, until further notice. Those needing non-emergency assistance or interaction with personnel should call first.
"We are trying to limit the number of people coming to the facility," Murphy said.
Fewer arraignments will be held in the arraignment court in the jail lobby, as officers will be advised to issue court appearance tickets whenever possible. Inmates brought to the jail will be screened for possible coronavirus infection in the jail's secure garage, before they enter the facility.
Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said the big concern is officers becoming infected and being unable to work, which could happen with exposure to an infected prisoner or witness. Violent crimes could increase when people become stressed and confined to their homes, and police will need all of their manpower, he added.
There has been discussions of police officers using masks statewide to avoid infections, but Gillis said his department has been unable to find any for sale.
Administrators in a number of police agencies acknowledged that discussions have been had about avoiding vehicle stops, unless there is a public safety issue.
"We have just said to them, 'Use your best common sense and judgment,'" LaFarr said. Stopping a vehicle for a blown headlight will not be a priority for the time being, he said.
People should expect weeks of disruption, but the outbreak will eventually pass, he said.
"If everybody remains calm and uses good judgment, I think we will be OK," he said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com