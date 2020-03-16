Police departments change practices amid virus concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are trying to limit the number of people coming to the facility," Murphy said.

Fewer arraignments will be held in the arraignment court in the jail lobby, as officers will be advised to issue court appearance tickets whenever possible. Inmates brought to the jail will be screened for possible coronavirus infection in the jail's secure garage, before they enter the facility.

Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said the big concern is officers becoming infected and being unable to work, which could happen with exposure to an infected prisoner or witness. Violent crimes could increase when people become stressed and confined to their homes, and police will need all of their manpower, he added.

There has been discussions of police officers using masks statewide to avoid infections, but Gillis said his department has been unable to find any for sale.

Administrators in a number of police agencies acknowledged that discussions have been had about avoiding vehicle stops, unless there is a public safety issue.

"We have just said to them, 'Use your best common sense and judgment,'" LaFarr said. Stopping a vehicle for a blown headlight will not be a priority for the time being, he said.