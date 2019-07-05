{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG -- A Warrensburg man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a vehicle on Route 418 early Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 12:30 a.m. crash, in which a vehicle hit a utility pole, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Police said officers found Karl F. Weigel, 22, in the car, but he refused to take a breath test. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to give a blood sample, but refused to cooperate with that process as well, police said.

Weigel was charged with misdemeanor DWI and issued additional traffic tickets. He was released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court. Sheriff's Patrol Officer Jason Larmore made the arrest.

The crash was the third DWI-related crash in Warren County in less than 24 hours, according to the Sheriff's Office. Two occurred in Queensbury early Thursday as well.

