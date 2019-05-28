{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man escaped injury but faces criminal charges after he drove into a utility pole late Monday, leading to a fire that destroyed his vehicle, according to police.

Police said Larry S. Wilkins, 30, drove off Haviland Road near Martell Road around 11:30 p.m., hitting a pole and causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Warren County sheriff's officers determined Wilkins was drunk, with a blood alcohol content of 0.16, which led to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges and a ticket for driving out of his lane, police said. He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

The crash caused a power outage in the area, but it had been repaired as of early Tuesday.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer J.C. Kearns handled the case, assisted at the scene by Bay Ridge firefighters.

