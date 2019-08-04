LAKE GEORGE -- A Lake George man faces multiple charges after he crashed a vehicle on Route 9 on Friday night, police records show.
No injuries were reported in the 7:01 p.m. crash, the State Police public information website showed. Police did not detail what the vehicle hit.
One vehicle was listed as involved, driven by James A. McMahon, 49, of Lake George, who state troopers determined to be drunk, records show.
He has at least one prior driving while intoxicated conviction and a suspended or revoked driver's license, which led to felony charges of DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the website showed. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.
McMahon was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.
