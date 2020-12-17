Police crack down on impaired driving over holidays

State and local law enforcement agencies will step up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday.

The enforcement campaign will run through Jan. 1.

This crackdown is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

During the 2019 enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued a total of 159,133 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, according to a news release.

This included 29,085 tickets for speeding, 6,118 tickets for distracted driving, 5,677 for impaired driving, 3,602 seat-belt violations, 1,014 violations of the Move Over Law and 113,637 other violations.

