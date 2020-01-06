Police: Couple burglarized home

NORTH HUDSON -- Two people were arrested Saturday night for allegedly burglarizing a home in North Hudson, police records show.

Troopers from the Schroon Lake station who responded to a complaint about a "suspicious person" on Blue Ridge Road located two people who were linked to a burglary that occurred a short time earlier, according to the State Police public information website.

Police did not report what, if anything, was stolen from the home.

Charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglar tools were Jacob L. Ellis, 31, of Schenectady, and Amy L. Krutz, 40, of Niskayuna, records show.

Both were released on their own recognizance pending prosecution in North Hudson Town Court.

