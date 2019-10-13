{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A Corinth woman faces two felonies and three misdemeanors after she lied about her name when being arrested for drunken driving, police records show.

The trouble for April N. Williams, 37, began when she was stopped on Church Street at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, according to the State Police public information website.

She was found to be intoxicated, but gave a fake name and falsely signed arrest documents, the website showed.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

So that led to felony counts of forgery and falsifying business records as well as misdemeanor DWI and criminal impersonation, records show.

Williams was sent to Saratoga County Jail, but had been released as of early Sunday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments