SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A Corinth woman faces two felonies and three misdemeanors after she lied about her name when being arrested for drunken driving, police records show.
The trouble for April N. Williams, 37, began when she was stopped on Church Street at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, according to the State Police public information website.
She was found to be intoxicated, but gave a fake name and falsely signed arrest documents, the website showed.
So that led to felony counts of forgery and falsifying business records as well as misdemeanor DWI and criminal impersonation, records show.
Williams was sent to Saratoga County Jail, but had been released as of early Sunday.
