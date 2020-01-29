You are the owner of this article.
Police: Corinth man caught burglarizing home
Police: Corinth man caught burglarizing home

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home on Main Street in Corinth, police said.

Charles Decker

Decker

Charles F. Decker Jr., 58, of Main Street, stole unspecified property from the home, and was interrupted when a resident returned home, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Decker was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, arraigned and released, pending prosecution in Corinth Town Court.

