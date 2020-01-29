Police: Corinth man caught burglarizing home

CORINTH — A Corinth man was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home on Main Street in Corinth, police said.
Charles F. Decker Jr., 58, of Main Street, stole unspecified property from the home, and was interrupted when a resident returned home, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Decker was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, arraigned and released, pending prosecution in Corinth Town Court.
Don Lehman
reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government
Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.
