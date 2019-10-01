GREENFIELD — A contractor has been charged with felony grand larceny for allegedly taking $1,200 from a customer but not doing any of the work, according to State Police.
Aaron P. Penley, 43, of Mayfield, who operates ADK Custom Paint, was arrested based on a complaint from a client in Greenfield who contracted for repairs of outbuildings, police said in a news release.
He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and released pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.
