{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD — A  contractor has been charged with felony grand larceny for allegedly taking $1,200 from a customer but not doing any of the work, according to State Police.

Aaron P. Penley, 43, of Mayfield, who operates ADK Custom Paint, was arrested based on a complaint from a client in Greenfield who contracted for repairs of outbuildings, police said in a news release. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and released pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments